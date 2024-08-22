Donut makers increasingly use holidays or the change in seasons as an opportunity to debut timely flavor innovation that generates consumer buzz and donut cravings.

“As our seasons change, so do the cravings of consumers, especially among the millennial demographic,” said Josh Bickford, president of Clyde’s Donuts, Addison, Ill. The company’s research through Tastewise shows trending seasonal varieties include strawberry lemonade in spring; blueberry and birthday cake in summer; apple cider and pumpkin in fall; and cherry and chocolate in winter.

“Seasonal options not only capture the essence of the changing seasons but also tap into the growing consumer demand for unique and limited-time flavors,” Bickford explained. “Millennials, in particular, have shown a strong affinity for these types of offerings, as they provide a sense of excitement and exclusivity.”

Clyde’s Donuts this year introduced its seasonal favorites program, a line of premium 4-pack donuts that directly answer this consumer demand, Bickford said. The line includes offerings such as strawberry donut holes and red velvet cream cheese donuts for spring; pink lemonade donuts and blueberry donut holes and fritters for summer; apple cider donuts and pumpkin fritters for fall; and candy cane cake donuts and French toast fritters in winter.

“By strategically aligning our efforts with key events and celebrations throughout the year, we will create a compelling narrative around our delicious donuts,” Bickford said.

Krispy Kreme similarly unveiled a pumpkin spice collection last fall that included two new flavors: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan. The company also partnered with Warner Bros. to launch its first-ever “Elf” donut collection, featuring unique flavors inspired by the classic holiday movie such as Buddy Snow Globe, a glazed donut dipped in sugar cookie icing, sprinkles and topped with powdered sugar and chocolate.

McKee Foods, Collegedale Tenn., also launched its own seasonal donuts, including Vanilla Mini Donuts for Valentine’s Day and Pumpkin Spice Mini donuts for fall.

“We are seeing brands innovate with seasonal or celebratory options that support holidays or special occasions outside of some of the bigger holidays, like this year with the launch of St. Patrick’s Day donuts,” said Kelsey Olsen, food and drink analyst, Mintel. “This may follow consumers’ desires to enjoy these celebrations coming off of pandemic disruptions that certainly disrupted celebrations and holidays, too.”

Retailers are also getting more creative when it comes to merchandising donuts during these occasions, observed Bill Heiler, senior manager, customer marketing, Rich Products.

“As an example, a retailer may seasonally cross merchandise apple fritters with cider in the fall or Paczki with stout for Fat Tuesday and Mardis Gras,” he said.

This article is an excerpt from the July 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Donuts, click here.