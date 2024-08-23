COLUMBUS, OHIO — T. Marzetti Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corp., has launched its first gluten-free line of New York Bakery frozen bread. The line includes gluten-free versions of the brand’s Garlic Texas Toast and Five Cheese Texas Toast. The company said these new versions of familiar favorites, which are produced in a dedicated gluten-free facility and therefore mitigates the risk of cross-contamination, retain the same texture, volume and structural integrity. The new Texas Toasts will be at major grocery stores such as Publix and Walmart this fall, with plans to expand to Kroger and Albertsons.

“Creating this gluten-free bread has been an inspiring journey for us and is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and to our consumers,” said Izzy Laanaba, senior director of brand management at T. Marzetti Co. “By leveraging cutting-edge techniques and our deep expertise, we’ve developed a dough-based recipe that replicates the flavor and texture of our classic breads. This new line not only sets a new standard in the gluten-free market but also addresses the evolving needs of our consumers, delivering both satisfaction and peace of mind with every bite.”

T. Marzetti Co. manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. The company’s retail brands include Marzetti, New York Bakery and Sister Schubert’s as well as exclusive license agreements with Olive Garden dressings, Chick-fil-A sauces and Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. T. Marzetti also said its foodservice business supplies many of the top restaurant chains in the United States.