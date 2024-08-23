NASHVILLE, TENN. — Food ingredient supplier Newly Weds Foods plans to expand its Cleveland, Tenn., plant to boost production capacity.

The more than $2 million project will create 40 new jobs at the Cleveland manufacturing facility, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD), which announced the plan on Aug. 15. Chicago-based Newly Weds Foods couldn’t be reached for more details on the expansion.

Newly Weds Foods’ project would mark its second expansion in Tennessee, according to TNECD. The company situated its batter, breading and stuffing crumbs production plant in Cleveland in 1993.

“Newly Weds Foods is pleased to have the support of the city of Cleveland, Bradley County and the state of Tennessee,” said Phil Davis, manager of the Newly Weds Foods Cleveland facility. “From the plant’s groundbreaking to our most recent expansion, Newly Weds Foods is proud to be a part of Southeast Tennessee’s economic growth and development.”

Founded in 1932, Newly Weds Foods makes food coatings (batters and breading), seasonings, sauces and customized formulations, as well as food safety and functional ingredients and consumer foods such as English muffins and crumb stuffings. Overall, the privately held food ingredient manufacturer serves the food processing and foodservice industries across 94 countries, with 29 total facilities in North America (17 locations), Europe, India and the Asia-Pacific region. The company also operates 24 on-site research and development labs.

“Not only has Newly Weds Foods already put down roots here, but also their success is leading them to expand,” said Stuart McWhorter, commissioner of the TNECD. “I thank all our partners who were involved with this project, and I’m grateful this company made the choice to expand in Bradley County.”

