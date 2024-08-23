EVERETT, WASH. — Formost Fuji hired Patrick Harp as regional sales manager. Harp will handle sales for the South Central region, which includes New Mexico, Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska. He will also serve as major accounts coordinator, a new position that will promote improved communication and collaboration between the company’s headquarters and regional locations.

Harp studied mechanical engineering at the University of Dayton and began his carer in sales for custom machinery automation and integration before joining the baking industry. Recently, he worked on at an artificial intelligence service software startup where he strengthened the remote support process for suppliers and customers and improved downtime challenges.

“I came to know Formost Fuji while I was promoting our new video collaboration software to the industry,” Harp said. “The way Dennis [Gunnell] and his team interacted with me was very genuine and sincere, the best a salesman could hope for. Little did I know that years later, this opportunity would present itself. I had heard about Formost Fuji’s excellent reputation, but I had also experienced it first-hand, and so for me, I am very appreciative to be a part of the team and to help amplify what they already have going.”

Gunnell, president of Foremost Fuji, said the company looks forward to working shoulder to shoulder with Harp.

“With a focus on enhancing customer relationships and supporting our regional sales managers, Patrick will play a key role in driving synergy and success across all levels of our sales process,” Gunnell said.

Formost Fuji is a supplier of packaging equipment including horizontal form-fill-seal machines and baggers.