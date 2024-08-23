ARLINGTON, VA. — The North American Millers’ Association (NAMA) has recommended US milled oat products be included in a list of commodities for an international food aid pilot proposed by the US Department of Agriculture.

In July, the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) issued a request for information on commodities outside the traditional food assistance realm that could be used to help fill gaps in global food security to ensure a supply of safe, nutritious food to people in need. The RFI stems from a program announced in October 2023 by the USDA and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to use $1 billion in Credit Commodity Corp. funding to fortify international food aid.

Plans call for up to $50 million of those funds to be earmarked for a pilot to assess the suitability of shelf-stable US commodities that “have not recently been substantially included in international food assistance programming” for use in feeding food-insecure populations. According to the proposal, the US-grown commodities could include grains such as quinoa, farro and oats; nuts; dried fruits; and canned fish or meat, among other items.

In a letter this week to the FAS, NAMA called for oats to be considered for the pilot, dubbed the “$50 Million Non-Traditional Shelf-Stable Commodities Pilot Program.”

“We recommend the inclusion of US milled oat products to the US government’s list of commodities eligible for use in international food assistance,” NAMA consultant Stephanie Grunenfelder said in comments to FAS administrator Daniel Whitley. NAMA represents millers of wheat, corn, oats and rye across the continental United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

Currently, the United States has roughly 3 million harvested acres of oats — about half used for human consumption — and last year approximately 57 million bushels (1.3 million tonnes) of unprocessed oats were harvested, according to NAMA.

“Already used widely in US domestic feeding programs, such as school meals, milled oat foods would be a healthy and seamless addition to US international food aid programs,” the association said.

Oats offer a range of benefits in terms of shelf life, usability in foods and population health, NAMA noted.

“Oats would be an excellent addition to the food basket for people suffering from food insecurity,” the letter said. “The product provides many nutritional benefits, is shelf-stable and easy to prepare. Oats are versatile and can be used in baking, mixed into dairy products (such as yogurt or milk) and can be eaten as a stand-alone food. Oats in various forms are appropriate for children and adults of all ages.”

What’s more, greater use of oats in international food assistance would give a lift to farmers, NAMA said, explaining that US oat production has decreased over the last few decades as growers have shifted to more corn and soy production. The USDA Agricultural Research Service has sought to shore up oat production through efforts to improve US-grown oat quality.

“Building additional demand for oats would also contribute to this goal while encouraging broader crop diversity and sustainability in the growing region,” NAMA said in the letter. “The inherent value of oats as an ingredient in food production for snacks and ready-to-eat cereals could be increased in food-insecure regions with familiarity among the beneficiaries, providing potential long-term export opportunities for US oat producers.”

The RFI from FAS said commodities for the pilot could include those that have never been used previously in food assistance programs or haven’t been used in food aid programs in at least the last five years, as well as commodities that can be made into a new product.

“We hope as USDA contemplates additional commodities for use in US international food assistance that oats will be a top choice provided their nutritional benefits and ease of use,” NAMA said.