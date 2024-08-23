GLEN MILLS, PA. — After 87 years one of the nation’s largest suppliers of waffle irons and waffle mixes is making a name change: from Golden Malted to Golden Waffles. The change “better associates the brand with offerings customers already know and love,” the company said

“We’re changing our name to Golden Waffles because that’s what we do — we make golden, fresh-baked waffles,” said Michael DiBeneditto, who joined the company in October 2023 as chief executive officer. “As a service-oriented organization, our customers are always top of mind. Every day, Golden Waffles’ service stands out by acting as an extension of our customers’ operational team. Our dedication to servicing our customers, while delivering delicious, creative solutions remains strong as we go through this rebrand.”

As part of the rebrand, Golden Waffles has introduced a new logo and website. The updated branding is expected to begin showing up on equipment and packaging over the next few months, the company said.

“By simplifying our name and modernizing our look, we’re making it clear that our singular focus is to bring joy to customers by serving the best fresh-baked waffles in the food service industry,” said Alissa Davis, who joined the company in July as vice president of marketing for Golden Waffles. “Our all-inclusive program — from direct door-to-door waffle mix delivery to onsite service and maintenance — lets operators focus on the sweet stuff, like making guests smile.”

Prior to joining Golden Waffles, Davis was head of marketing and business development at Advanced Food Products LLC. Earlier, she spent nearly 16 years at J&J Snack Foods Corp. in a variety of marketing positions. She also has worked in category development at The Hershey Co.

Golden Waffles is the largest supplier of waffle irons and waffle mix to the hospitality and foodservice industries. The company’s mixes, toppings and flavorings are distributed to more than 50,000 customer locations across North America and more than 60 countries worldwide. The rebranding comes a little over a year after the company was acquired by Arbor Investments from Roch Capital.

In addition to the rebranding, Golden Waffles said it has named Roxana Oxtoby as chief growth officer. Oxtoby previously was director of sales at Leprino Foods. Earlier, she was vice president of sales and product development at Fresh & Ready Foods. Earlier in her career she was a regional sales manager at Schwan’s Co. and also spent nearly four years at Hormel Foods in a variety of sales and management roles.