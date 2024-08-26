CHICAGO — Egglife Foods, Inc. has named Brent Gravlee as chief revenue officer, joining a team of consumer product goods (CPG)-industry leaders led by chief executive officer David Kroll.

Gravlee has more than 20 years of industry experience, most recently as chief commercial officer at the snack bar startup Muck Pack. Gravlee also spent 17 years at Clif Bar & Co., holding several positions, including vice president of sales. Other companies he has worked for include General Mills, Inc. and Mondelez International.

“Joining Egglife Foods at this moment of inflection is incredibly exciting,” Gravlee said. “I’m looking forward to applying my experience to help accelerate this trailblazing brand and make a significant impact in the better-for-you space. Egglife is innovating with protein in a way that no other company has, and I’m pumped to be part of it.”

Egglife said its hiring of Gravlee is a strategic move that aims to further accelerate the company’s success and expand its footprint as it prepares for the next phase of growth, innovation and expansion into new categories. Egglife also said it scaled from $4 million to $50 million in sales in four years, with the company’s egg white wraps now available in 40% of US grocery retail locations and having recently expanded into Canada.