ORRVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co.’s Hostess Brands is celebrating autumn with a seasonal selection of snacks. Pumpkin Spice Twinkies, Iced Pumpkin CupCakes and Maple Glazed Donettes have returned to stores, and Halloween-inspired FrankenCakes, Spooky Twinkies and ScaryCakes have also been announced.

The fall selection will be available in a multipack. The Iced Pumpkin CupCakes and Maple Glazed Donettes can be purchased in single-serve packages, according to the company. The Halloween products will come in a multipack and a family-sized trick-or-treat pack. Spooky Twinkies and ScaryCakes will come in single-serve packages, according to the company.

“We are excited to bring back our fan-favorite fall treats and for families to try our new FrankenCakes,” said Christopher Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. “This lineup taps into the seasonal flavors that our consumers love and pair perfectly with trick-or-treating and all other fun fall adventures.”

The fall-themed snacks are available in grocery retailers nationwide, and the Halloween products will be in stores in September.