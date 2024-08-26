STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN — Barebells is releasing a protein bar exclusive to the United States. The key lime pie protein bar will have 20 grams of protein and zero added sugar, according to the company.

The new flavor expands Barebells’ protein bar flavors, which include birthday cake, minty chocolate, banana caramel, cookies & cream, salted peanut caramel, cookies and caramel, caramel choco, white chocolate almond, chocolate dough, creamy crisp, caramel cashew, plant-based hazelnut nougat and salty peanut.

“We think this fresh and delicious bar will become a key player this season. Its refreshing flavor is perfect after a workout or during a hot day,” said Caitlyn Johnson, marketing activation manager for Barebells United States. “Barebells is committed to your cravings. This new flavor is for all citrus lovers out there.”

Barebells' key lime pie protein bars are available online at shop.barebells.com and on the TikTok shop.