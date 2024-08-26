SAN ANTONIO — Jimmy Leon Kelly, partner and director of EPCO, died on July 24. He was 49 years old.

Born in 1975 in Shreveport, La., Kelly went to Lakota High School in West Chester, Ohio, and later attended Tulane University in New Orleans.

He then moved to San Antonio to work for Fritsch USA as a project manager between 1996 and 2006 before helping to found EPCO with his father and brother. Established in 2001, EPCO develops automated processes for the baking industry that maximize production output without sacrificing product quality.

“Jim joined EPCO in 2006 as a partner,” said his brother, Danny Kelly. “He served as a direct liaison between manufacturers and customers. He was instrumental in working with bakery equipment suppliers to fulfill all customer needs.”

Kelly is survived by his wife Michele and three children Braden, Camryn and Peyton.





Jimmy Leon Kelly (middle)

Source: The Kelly Family



