COCHRANE, WIS. — La Crosse Milling Co. has named Kevin J. Like as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Like joins La Crosse Milling from LikeWise LLC, where he was CEO, responsible for providing consulting services across the agribusiness sector. Prior to LikeWise he was with ADM Milling Co. for 34 years. While at ADM he held a variety of VP, management and sales roles, including president of North American Flour Milling from June 2019 to February 2020. His most recent role at ADM was vice president of strategic customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Like to La Crosse Milling,” said Megan Murphy and Melinda Masterson Kelly, board members of the company. “Kevin’s deep industry knowledge, proven leadership capabilities and unwavering commitment to performance make him the ideal person to lead La Crosse Milling into its next phase of growth. We are confident that with his guidance, the company will continue to build on its nearly eight decades of success.”

Like received bachelor’s degrees in agricultural business/agribusiness operations and economics at South Dakota State University and a master’s degree in business administration at Millikin University. He is a former executive director of the North American Millers’ Association and a past chairman of the Canadian National Millers Association

“I am honored to join La Crosse Milling as president and CEO,” Like said. “The company has a rich heritage and a strong foundation for future growth. I am excited to work with the talented team at La Crosse Milling to build upon its legacy and success. I look forward to leading the company in its next chapter of growth and innovation.”

La Crosse Milling operates two plants in Cochrane, processing oats, wheat, barley and corn for food ingredients and for animal feed.