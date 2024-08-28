Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Labor shortages remain a top concern for the baking industry with many manufacturers still struggling to find and retain a quality workforce. This is especially felt in packaging, which often carries the highest head count in bakeries.

As a result, more bakers are venturing into automating the packaging department to find those labor savings they desperately need. While automation may be daunting, many operations can start small.

“Sometimes it’s an interim step,” explained Dennis Gunnell, president of Formost Fuji. “Maybe we semi-automate and reduce part of the head count instead of ‘Let’s get rid of everybody.’ ”

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Gunnell shares how packaging automation is helping bakers get the most out of their labor amidst the industry’s workforce woes.

“Let’s have people do what they do really well, and let’s have automation do what it does well,” he said. “If this isn’t a job I would want to do, then let’s find a way to automate it and get them in a place and job that is a better place to be and a better job to do.”

Whether it’s critical labor savings, improved consistency or faster speeds, listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn the ways bakers are improving their operations by automating packaging.

