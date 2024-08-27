SHERMAN, TEXAS — Expansion plans will bring a new corn mill and new tortilla and tortilla chip manufacturing facility to Sherman, Texas, according to the Sherman Economic Development Corp. (SEDCO).

SEDCO said it has approved a $1.3 million incentive package to Lawrence Equipment, Inc. and its subsidiary Molinos USA, Inc. for a $25 million corn mill. The 50,000-square-foot corn mill will be Molinos USA’s first in the United States and is expected to be operational by the summer of 2025.

Lawrence Equipment has operated in California for more than 30 years and manufactures equipment for a variety of flatbread and fried snack products.

One of Molinos USA’s customers will be Easy Foods, which has been approved for a $2.1 million incentive package by SEDCO. SEDCO said Easy Foods, which makes flour and corn tortillas as well as corn tortilla chips, plans to build a $50 million food manufacturing plant in Sherman.

The new Easy Foods facility is expected to be 150,000 to 200,000 square feet and will make tortillas and tortilla chips, SEDCO said. Founded in 2005, Easy Foods currently operates a facility in Kissimmee, Fla.

SEDCO said it plans to close on the land with both companies within the next 60 days, and both companies intend to start construction before the end of 2024.

In addition to its incentive packages, SEDCO said it will invest $6.5 million in rail and roadway extension projects.