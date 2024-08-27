PLANO, TEXAS — Middleby Bakery named Eric Cruse as president of Baker Thermal Solutions.

“With Baker Thermal Solutions’ legacy brands, literally thousands of units, tunnel ovens and baking systems are in the marketplace,” said Mark Salman, Middleby food processing president. “Eric’s knowledgeable engineering background and focus on positive customer experiences results in timely, accurate new project execution and aftermarket support.”

Cruse is set to drive innovation at Baker Thermal Solutions in the thermal processing industry. One recent example is the RapidBake Oven, an impingement microwave oven that offers faster bake times and energy reduction.

He has a master’s degree in business from Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Ind., and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio.

Baker Thermal’s legacy brands include APV Baker, Baker Perkins, Lanham, Petersen, Readco, Stickelber & Sons and Turkington USA. Middleby provides advanced and custom solutions for industrial protein and bakery producers.