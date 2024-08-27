Creating an allergen-free formulation for a bakery product comes with a lot of challenges. It may be near impossible to replace all the functionality that comes from the major allergens in a bakery formulation. Any attempt at replacing this functionality requires a systems approach — using multiple ingredients to replace one — the best path forward in allergen-free formulating is to work closely with an ingredient supplier.

“Start with your suppliers,” said Troy Boutte, vice president, innovation, AB Mauri North America. “More and more bakers are offering allergen-free products, and, in many cases, suppliers have faced a similar situation and found a solution that works. At AB Mauri North America, our technical team is here to support our customers to help them meet the demands of today’s changing consumer.”

Working closely with a supplier partner ensures that a baker evaluates all of their options in order to find the right one. It allows bakers to tap into the technical expertise suppliers have to offer.

“There are numerous ingredients or blend solutions available to replace allergens, but it takes time to devel-op, evaluate and test an optimal formulation for each individual product,” explained Laurie Scanlin, principal scientist, Ardent Mills. “Collaborating with supplier partners may help create an efficient approach to ensure quality when removing allergens.”

When collaborating with an ingredient supplier, the first step in determining a solution is to determine the functionality that needs to be replaced, regardless of which allergen is being removed.

“Analyzing the roles of each allergen, finding alternatives and doing sensory evaluations are key steps,” said Sergio Machado, senior director, RD&A, Corbion.

For egg replacement in cakes, for example, bakers must find a way to prevent loss of volume and aeration. Gums can be a key piece of mimicking some functionality in cake formulations.

“Eggs provide foam stability and emulsification in a batter, a challenging functionality to replace,” explained David Guilfoyle, design manager, bakery, North America, IFF. “Using gums such as xanthan, it can help replace some of the functionality, but the foam stability is needed to maintain air cell structure. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose is very good at providing foam stability in egg reduced/replaced.”

Citri-Fi from Fiberstar can partially replace eggs in baked goods, but Jennifer Stephens, vice president of marketing, Fiberstar, pointed out that when used with hydrocolloids or proteins, the ingredient can replace 100% of the eggs while also adding fiber.

To help bakers formulating away from eggs and reduce their costs, Ardent Mills developed its Egg Replace Blend. The ingredient system contains no major US food allergens and maintains taste, functionality and performance expected of the finished product.

Jeff Hodges, manager, bakery, snacks and confections applications, ADM, noted that ADM’s high-gel protein isolates and concentrates with the company’s flaxseed solutions can provide binding, aeration and whipping functionality. Pea proteins can provide a clean-tasting taste, texture and appearance that might otherwise be lost when eggs are removed.

“Complementary solutions like tapioca starch can also be used alongside plant proteins and wholesome ingredients, providing important emulsification properties and helping blend and bind ingredients to improve texture,” he said.

Soy proteins can also be a replacement for eggs, but since they are an allergen themselves, bakers looking to formulate away from allergens might not want to use them. Guilfoyle noted that pea protein isolates can be a direct replacement for soy protein isolates with similar absorption and processing characteristics.

Soy and pea protein isolates can not only provide an egg replacement, but they can also substitute for milk protein concentrates without impacting dough rheology or formula absorption. This allows bakers to consolidate or remove their allergenic sources, Guilfoyle pointed out.

“Working with your supplier is important as they can help the bakery formulator identify the best plant-based options with reduced mandatory allergen labeling requirements,” he said.

When it comes to replacing gluten, it all comes down to having the right flour replacement, which can come in many forms, whether that’s gluten-free grains, beans or pulses. Blends of gluten-free flours can take the guesswork out of formulating without gluten.

“We recently introduced our HarvestEdge Gold Gluten Free Flour to support manufacturers in solving flavor and texture challenges when formulating for gluten free,” Hodges said.

This flour is offered in two blends: an all-purpose and a bread flour. ADM’s NutriStem bean and pulse flours also can support gluten-free baked goods when used in conjunction with ancient grains, seeds or customized blends.

To combat the dense and crumbly structure often characteristic of gluten-free products, Brock Lundberg, chief science officer, Fiberstar, recommended the company’s Citri-Fi citrus fibers, which can create a more tender crumb structure. The pectin in Citri-Fi reduces water migration and ice crystal formation during freeze-and-thaw cycles common in frozen or refrigerated gluten-free baked goods.

While removing allergens may seem insurmountable, ingredient technology is improving to allow bakers and snack manufacturers to provide these consumers with a safe and varied food supply. Working with suppliers, bakers can discover new ways to improve their allergen-free options and reach a broader consumer base.