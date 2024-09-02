In the world of food processing, staying ahead of the curve is more important than ever. As consumer preferences shift and regulatory standards tighten, companies must adapt quickly to remain competitive. By incorporating valuable feedback from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Regal Rexnord leverages these insights to drive innovation and efficiency, shaping the future of food processing.
What Trends Are Reshaping the Food Processing Industry?
Conveyor belt flexibility is a critical factor in the success of a product line. Flexibility is essential, not only for adapting to necessary or predictable changes, but for responding swiftly to unforeseen shifts in the market or increasing production demands. It enables manufacturers to switch products rapidly with minimal downtime, optimizing operational flow and output. The strength of these belts also allows production lines to operate faster or handle heavier loads, broadening the scope of manufacturing capabilities.
In an environment where hygiene and contamination control are top priority, belts that are easy to clean and maintain are essential to meet strict food safety regulations and prevent product loss. Belts with an open structure are increasingly favored for their ability to facilitate balanced airflow, which is crucial in applications such as cooling, proofing, and freezing. These designs not only support proper product handling but also enhance cleaning processes. Durable belts that can withstand frequent sanitation without degrading in quality reflect the industry's commitment to maintaining high standards of hygiene. This focus on cleanliness is essential in preserving the integrity and safety of food products throughout the processing phase, ensuring that the end products are safe for consumers.
The demand for increased belt strength is also escalating as manufacturers aim to accelerate production speeds and manage heavier loads. This not only boosts overall productivity but also extends the lifespan of the equipment, ensuring long-term operational efficiency. Customization plays a pivotal role here, with spiral cage systems and plastic modular belts being tailored to handle various product dimensions, weights, and specific release characteristics. This customization is crucial for accommodating the effective transfer of a wide array of food products, from soft, doughy bakery items to fried, battered, or raw meat products, each requiring unique handling specifications.
Conveyor belts in food processing can be hazardous, especially in environments with extreme temperatures or the presence of hot oil. Traditional belts also have pinch points and the potential for snags along the edges of the belts. In a food processing facility, employees tend to wear protective smocks as they work on the lines, which can get caught on these edges and endanger their safety.
Barry Voshell, a strategic account manager with 31 years of experience at Regal Rexnord™, emphasizes the importance of belt design for safety: "As you're working overtop of a conveyor belt, whether there's robotics or not, you want a belt that has an edge that's not going to grab on to that smock and cause dangerous situations for employees."
Modern food conveyor belts are now being designed with these considerations in mind, focusing on minimizing these snags and pinch points. This commitment to safety is vital for preventing workplace injuries and for enhancing the efficiency of food processing operations by ensuring smoother, uninterrupted workflows.
For food processors, adopting advanced technologies is significantly driven by operational efficiency. This impacts production throughput and financial performance. Durable and easy-to-maintain equipment, such as advanced conveyor belts, minimize downtime and maintenance costs. Technologies that enhance sanitation help meet stringent food safety regulations, reducing the risk of contamination and costly product recalls. These advanced technologies help food processors maintain high efficiency, ensure product safety, and protect their brand.
When a belt or other equipment breaks down, it halts the entire production line, leading to decreased throughput and increased repair and replacement costs. This lost time can amount to thousands of dollars, emphasizing the importance of durable and easy-to-maintain equipment to minimize downtime and maintain efficient operations.
OEM Insights on Enhancing Conveyor Belt Performance
Feedback from the field is invaluable for driving innovation and ensuring that equipment like conveyor belts meets the rigorous demands of the industry. Regal Rexnord™ conducted a series of interviews with OEMs and customers to shed light on several critical areas: durability, sanitation, and ease of maintenance.
Durability: A key concern, as OEMs and end users seek solutions that can withstand the continuous operation without succumbing to wear and tear. Higher durability helps prevent breakdowns and minimizes the need for frequent replacements.
Sanitation: With strict food safety regulations in place, there is a pressing need for conveyor belts that can be easily cleaned to prevent contamination and avoid costly and potentially brand-damaging product recalls. It is critical to have a design that is not only easy to clean but maintains its integrity through frequent and harsh sanitation processes.
Ease of maintenance: Belts that are simple to install, maintain, and replace can significantly enhance production throughput. This not only improves operational efficiency as production lines are back up and running sooner but also reduces labor costs associated with lengthier maintenance.
By integrating these insights into the development process, manufacturers can deliver products that both meet and exceed the food processing industry's expectations. This approach ensures that the belts are perfectly aligned with the current trends and demands, providing a reliable and efficient solution that supports the industry's ongoing quest for innovation and excellence.
‘Where it really starts is getting the information from the customer. Where are their pain points? What are the things they’re struggling with? Taking that as the input, an ‘outside in’ view, and using that to get creative,” Voshell continued.
Incorporating this feedback has led to the development of solutions that are robust, hygienic, and easy to operate.
From Customer Insights to Product Excellence
One solution that was developed because of these vital OEM insights was the Rexnord® 6400 Series KleanTop® Plastic Spiral Cage Belts. These belts are a testament to the power of customer feedback and advanced engineering. The 6400 Series has been meticulously designed to address the specific needs and challenges highlighted by OEMs and customers. These belts offer enhanced durability, superior cleanliness and ease of maintenance, which are critical in maintaining the high standards of the industry.
The 6400 Series features a unique plastic spiral cage design that provides exceptional load capacity and lateral stiffness, ensuring smooth and efficient product transfers. This design also facilitates easy cleaning, repair, installation and maintenance, significantly reducing downtime and enhancing overall operational efficiency. The 6400 Series is engineered to withstand the harsh conditions of frequent cleaning and the demands of various food processing applications, aligning perfectly with the industry's move towards more robust and hygienic solutions.
As we look to the future, the importance of continuous innovation in the food processing industry cannot be overstated. It is innovations like the 6400 Series that drive the industry forward, meeting the evolving needs of production and safety standards. Regal Rexnord's commitment to developing solutions that not only meet but exceed market expectations is a clear indicator of their role as a leader in advancing food processing technologies.