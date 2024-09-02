The most hygienically designed equipment and technology can be installed into a bakery, but it is only effective if the sanitation and operations team knows how to implement that technology and clean the equipment.

“One of the big issues I see in conducting more than 2,300 food safety inspections when it comes to sanitation is the employees do not know why they are cleaning and the impact if they do not do their jobs correctly and effectively,” said Jesse Leal, food safety professional, AIB International.

Training and education, however, cost time and money, but baking companies can often save by partnering with OEMs and chemical manufacturers who may offer free training, Leal said.

Commercial Food Sanitation, an Intralox company, also offers Hygienic Design Training and Certification programs, which provide skills and tools that help participants improve and maintain hygienic design in their facilities. Wan Mei Leong, Commercial Food Sanitation food safety specialist, said the company helps baking companies develop the right sanitation standard operating procedures for each area of their facility, such as determining whether wet or dry cleaning would be appropriate.

Baking companies should also partner with equipment suppliers to ensure machinery is not only hygienically designed but also meets their needs.

“That partnership is what will make or break the industry when it comes to the food safety risk of their product lines,” said Korrin Doyle, food safety and sanitation director, Southeast region, ABM Industries.

This article is an excerpt from the July 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Food Safety & Sanitation, click here.