Pringles is bringing a new snack to the market by thinking outside the can and offering its first-ever puffed snack, Pringles Mingles. The bagged snack is crispy on the outside and light and airy on the inside with each bite-size puff creating a flavorful twist, combining two Pringles flavors in each package.

“Our iconic Pringles can is part of our identity — and it’s not going anywhere — but we’re always looking for new ways to innovate and satisfy our fans’ latest cravings,” said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles, a snack brand of Kellanova, Chicago. “This puffy, airy snack not only gives fans a new way to experience Pringles, but its easy-to-share packaging creates a new way to enjoy their favorite snack with friends and family, whether munching at home for movie night, at a party or on-the-go.”

Parting from the traditional oval crisps stacked vertically in a can, Pringles Mingles is the brand’s first bagged snack in more than 15 years. No more squeezing hands to reach the bottom of the tube for the last chip.

Kellanova is ramping up innovation by introducing several products worldwide, Steven Cahillane, chairman, president and chief executive officer, told analysts in an Aug. 1 conference call.

“We’ve returned to full commercial activity, with our stepped-up innovation reaching shelves in the second quarter,” said Cahillane. “Delighting consumers is never more important than it is right now, and we now have our full plan in the marketplace, which should help us continue to improve our end market performance in the second half.”

Just as traditional Pringles stand out from other chips with their unique packaging and shape, Pringles Mingles aren’t an average puffed snack.

“Pringles Mingles differs from other puffy snack offerings with its light, yet crispy, texture — that doesn’t get stuck in your teeth — and fresh flavor varieties,” said Nicole Sorensen, senior director, innovation brand marketing, Kellanova. “Each flavor mingles two mouthwatering Pringles flavors and creates a melt-in-your mouth tasting experience.”

Made into a bowtie shape inspired by the tie worn by brand mascot Mr. P, Pringles Mingles offer both complementary as well as contrasting flavors.

The new lineup will be available in three flavors: Cheddar & Sour Cream, combining hints of buttery cheddar cheese and notes of sour cream; Sharp White Cheddar & Ranch, featuring an aged white cheddar flavor paired with buttermilk ranch and herb; and Dill Pickle & Ranch, offering a zesty dill pickle flavoring mixed with buttermilk and herbaceous ranch.

“We look forward to the line hitting shelves in October and seeing how fans enjoy this new way to experience their favorite snack together with friends and family,” Sorensen said.

The snack will be available in a 5.5-oz bag for $3.99 and a 2-oz bag for $2.19.