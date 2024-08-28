MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills' Bisquick is collaborating with musician Kid Cudi to release a limited-edition funnel cake mix.

“Whether it’s at the state fair, the county carnival or at the pier, summer isn’t complete until you’ve had a funnel cake," said Jenny Jonker, brand experience manager at General Mills. "We love sharing Kid Cudi’s enthusiasm for this treat and are excited to announce this limited-edition mix to help families everywhere extend the fun-filled spirit of summer with iconic funnel cake flavors at home.”

The funnel cake mix will be available for purchase on Friday, Aug. 23, at 9 a.m. PT at shop.kidcudi.com.