TORONTO – Tim Hortons has entered a partnership with Nutella to bring the hazelnut spread to a variety of baked foods. The product line will include three new pastries: Dream Donut with Nutella, Dream Cookie with Nutella, and Dream Croissant with Nutella.

“Nutella offers a unique taste that Canadians know and love, so we wanted to combine some of our iconic Tims baked goods to create the ultimate seasonal combination,” said Carolina Berti, vice president of category and innovation for Tim Hortons. “The Nutella lineup at Tims gives guests the perfect opportunity to treat themselves to a delicious snack to help break up their day.”

The pumpkin spice muffin also is making a reappearance this fall, in addition to an assortment of seasonal beverages. Customers may purchase these products now for a limited time only.