QUEENSBURY, NY. — Bucks County Biscotti Co. has added a pumpkin pecan flavor to its biscottini line. The seasonal product arrives just in time for fall and is available for a limited time only.

“This will be our first year offering pumpkin pecan in the biscottini format,” said Riley Silbert, a 2nd generation owner of Bucks County Biscotti. “It’s always been a fan favorite and these resealable pouches are the perfect option as a teacher gift or on-the-go snacking.”

The new flavor is available at select retailers in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions as well as on the company’s website.