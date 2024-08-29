ZURICH — Barry Callebaut has named Natasha Chen president of its North American division, effective Sept. 16. She will succeed Ben De Schryver, who will leave Barry Callebaut to “pursue other opportunities,” the company said.

In her new role, Chen will manage the company’s North American business in the United States, Mexico and Canada. She will report directly to chief executive officer Peter Feld and will join the company’s extended leadership team.

Chen brings extensive US and international leadership experience in both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) environments to Barry Callebaut, the company said. She previously led the global health care division at water purification company Ecolab, Inc. Chen also spent more than two decades at Colgate-Palmolive Co., where she held multiple business management and marketing positions across three regions and various geographies.

Chen received a master of business administration degree from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.

“We are delighted to welcome Natasha to Barry Callebaut,” Feld said. “She is a skilled international leader with a deep understanding of the North American market, digitalization and sustainability, which will be instrumental for us to create a more impactful service for our North American customers. With her extensive experience in taking customer focus to the next level and transforming businesses, Natasha will be invaluable as we strive to create the best chocolate solutions and services for our customers.”