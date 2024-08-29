BISMARCK, ND. — The North Dakota Mill is seeing the results of its 2022 expansion, shipping record volumes of product and achieving record profits in fiscal year 2024.

The mill posted profits of $20.7 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 21% from last year.

The mill, overseen by the Industrial Commission of North Dakota, is the only state-owned facility in the United States. It is the largest in the United States with total daily milling capacity of 60,500 cwts, after adding a 6,000-cwt durum unit and a 4,000-cwt spring wheat unit in 2022.

“The state’s capital investments into two new milling units have resulted in record shipment volume of 17.5 million cwts of North Dakota Mill product,” said members of the Industrial Commission. “We are grateful for the hard work of the outstanding team at the mill that resulted in new records in grain purchases, gross sales, product shipments and profits, all achieved with an exceptional safety record.”

Vance Taylor, mill president and chief executive officer, said the mill saw a 10% increase in shipment volumes. He told the commission that shipments of its Dakota Maid flour brand increased 95% from the previous year. He attributed the increase to renewed interest in home baking and serving the restaurant industry.

“Our dedicated employees stayed focused on providing consistent quality products delivered with a high level of customer service,” Taylor said.

The mill transferred 52.5% of the profits — $9,877,704 — to the state’s general fund and $1,039,758 to the agricultural product utilization fund. The remaining profits are used for mill operations.