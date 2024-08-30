IRVINE, CALIF. – Nura has launched several ingredients for the food, beverage and supplement industries. The company’s products include Yestein Yeast Protein, Postbiotics EF-2001 and beLP1 and its sweetener Madblend Stevia Extract Blend.

Yestein yeast protein is a vegan alternative to traditional protein sources and offers complete amino acids, according to the company. It may be used in such applications as high-protein ready-to-mix and ready-to-drink products, snacks and supplements. The product is available in savory and neutral powder options.

The company’s postbiotics include a high concentration EF-2001 and a vegan beLP1, which are designed to support microbiome balance and overall well-being, according to the company.

Nura’s Madblend stevia extract blend is a sweetening solution that offers a low-calorie alternative. The company also offers a co-process blend with allulose or erythritol paired with its Madblend. The company said it uses a fluid blend technology to ensure uniform, rapid drying and distribution of high-intensity sweetness.

“We’re excited to introduce our latest innovations in high-quality vegan proteins, microbiome-supporting postbiotics, and reduced-sugar alternatives, all tailored to the latest consumer trends,” said Caydie Carrizosa, marketing manager at Nura.