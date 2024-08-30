MONTREAL — Canadian commercial baker Rustica Foods Inc. has received $1 million in government funding through the federal agency Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Montreal-based Rustica Foods makes fresh tomato pizzas, fresh topped pizzas, focaccias, par-baked pizzeria-style crusts, frozen topped pizzas and pizza sauce under the Rustica and Mia brands for the retail, wholesale, foodservice and private label food sectors. CED said the funds will enable Rustica Foods to acquire digital production equipment to help raise its productivity and competitiveness, as well as create jobs in the east end of Montreal.

“We are delighted and very grateful for this significant funding from CED,” said Richard Morgante, chief executive officer of Rustica Foods. “This contribution will allow us to improve our production process, pursue our innovation and continue providing our customers with the highest-quality products. CED’s support is a validation of our vision and our commitment to excellence.”

Founded in 2000, family-operated Rustica Foods said it employs a manufacturing process in which the pizza dough is allowed to rest naturally, mimicking “expert pizzaiolos” in the kneading and rising processes in all crust production. The use of unbleached flour, yeast and olive oil enables the dough to develop slowly before shaping, resulting in optimal cell structure and higher-quality products, according to the company.

In 2015, Rustica Foods broadened its offerings with the acquisition of Mia Food Inc., a maker of Italian-style, shelf-stable, par-baked pizza crusts. And in 2022, Rustica Foods expanded for a fifth time with an 82,000-square-foot facility for storage. On the retail customer side, the company’s products are sold at major supermarket, mass retail, warehouse club, drug and convenience store chains across Canada.

CED granted the funding via its Regional Economic Growth Through Innovation program, aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and growing small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs). The agency noted that, in Quebec, SMEs represent 99.7% of the province’s businesses and 50% of its gross domestic product.

“Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can improve their competitiveness and create jobs is our key priority,” said Soraya Martinez Ferrada, a Montreal-based member of Canada’s parliament and the minister with responsibility for CED. “That is why we are supporting Rustica Foods, an SME whose success reflects not only on the Montreal region but on the Canadian economy as a whole. By supporting Quebec and Canadian businesses to equip themselves properly, we are building a stronger and more resilient and sustainable economy.”