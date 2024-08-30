Bakers don’t have to wait to hear the alarms blaring and the lights flashing. When the oven goes down, everyone in the building already knows they have a problem.

However, the latest developments in sensors, digital monitoring and data analysis software have put more bakeries in control by keeping a close check on the heart of the production line. These tools can indicate when a burner flames out or automatically fine-tune an oven’s performance to enhance product consistency.

No longer do bakers need someone to check the freshly baked bread, buns or muffins as they head to the cooler to make even the slightest adjustment to the process.

“Modern controls allow for color measurement directly out of the oven to alert operations on out-of-spec product,” noted Jerry Barnes, vice president, Babbco. “Humidity measurements within the bake chamber can also highlight potential differences in batch makeup. Vibration sensors added to oven fans can provide a digital EKG on their health and potential condition.”

Today’s ovens are not only about damage control but also about being in control.

“The use of digital control systems combined with data gathering are key tools in helping operators monitor their ovens and preventing shutting down for maintenance activities,” said Nicola Menardo, president, TP Food Group North America. “When operators know how to read the information display on the ‘digital heart’ of a new oven, then they can anticipate when a potential problem might arise, thus planning for longer periods of uptime between a shutdown and the following one.”

Perhaps another analogy might better describe how oven technology has advanced over the past few years.

“Much like the modern cars of today, snack equipment control systems are now becoming equipped with prompts for maintenance to tend to or inspect the equipment,” said Cameron Johnston, senior director of innovation, Reading Bakery Systems (RBS).

He added that HMIs can be programmed to send out reminders to grease bearings, change gearbox oil or inspect wear components or message an alert to the maintenance department.

“Hour counters help gauge runtime and potential wear on machine components that better allow for planning of downtime, reducing unexpected line disruptions,” Johnston explained. “Prompts of machines running at or near their limitations can also be programmed alerts or messages. A piece of equipment that is being pushed to its limits will fail or wear sooner than a slower operating machine. Receiving prompts about a machine nearing its overload limit can help prevent an instance of failure, saving that valuable production time.”

Because of the well-documented skilled labor shortage, bakers have turned to automation to fill the gap.

“Gone are the days when experienced operators and maintenance staff had a more intimate knowledge of their machinery and a certain ‘touch’ to keep everything operating well,” said Tim Clark, president and chief executive officer, Radio Frequency Co. “For continued success, equipment manufacturers must adapt and rely on modern control technology to communicate detailed machine information to compensate for a potentially inexperienced staff member.”

In the long run, future developments in oven technology will guarantee that bakers don’t miss a beat when it comes to taking care of the heart of their production lines.

