If you have someone in your life with a food allergy, you know how tough grocery shopping and dining out can be. Every ingredient deck must be read. A conversation has to occur with the wait staff that can sometimes be awkward, depending on how the restaurant handles it. But it’s necessary in order to prevent — at best — physical discomfort or — at worse — a severe reaction that leads to hospitalization.

In the September issue of Baking & Snack, you’ll find my article on formulating away from major allergens. It brings together several topics — egg and dairy replacement, gluten-free formulating, etc. — that, honestly, deserve their own feature stories. But allergens have become such a hot topic, it seems pertinent to help you, the baker, know what your options are when it comes to allergen-free baking.

You’re not just imagining it. Food allergies are on the rise. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, food allergies have increased by 50% since the 1990s. Sesame is the newest kid on the block, being declared a major allergen last year. And I hear repeatedly in my conversations with bakers that one of the big asks from customers is “Are your products free from …?” You can fill in the blank with whatever allergen is the latest concern.

Bakers can manage allergens in several ways. Some choose to clearly label that their products contain specific allergens or are made in facilities where they are present and manage cross-contamination with a robust sanitation plan. Some bakers choose to remove them altogether, which is a massive undertaking. While nuts and sesame seeds often contribute flavor, texture and visual appeal, other allergens like wheat, dairy and eggs are powerhouses of functionality. Removing them isn’t easy.

However, I was so impressed while putting together this article on the advancements that have been made in this arena. I have covered the wholesale baking industry for 13 years, starting when the awareness of gluten sensitivity and celiac disease was growing. I have watched as the baking industry has adapted and ingredient suppliers have discovered new solutions.

Bakers now have more options and greater expertise available to make these changes, whether it’s dairy, eggs or wheat. It’s quite an undertaking to walk away from these ingredients, but it is possible by working closely with ingredient suppliers. And that’s an incredible feat.

And because of that, consumers who are looking out for themselves or a loved one when they shop for baked goods have more options to choose from that taste better while also keeping everyone safe.