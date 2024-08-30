The Cereals & Grains Association is looking to the future with a completely revamped annual meeting. This year, the association will host its inaugural Chemistry, Quality and Technology Conference Oct. 16-17 at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Ill. The event is described as a “significant shift” from the conference’s previous format, said Jennifer Robinson, Cereals & Grains Association president, offering a fresh approach to the most important topics facing the industry.

This year’s sessions have been curated by the organization’s technical committees, Robinson noted, providing a more focused format that dives deeper into the technical aspects of analytical methods for cereal grain science.

“Each [technical] committee is focused on a specific area of cereal grain science and plays a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and safety of food ingredients,” Robinson explained. “This unique planning approach ensures that the conference topics reflect the latest technologies and address important, timely issues.”

Fittingly, the conference’s theme is “Advancing the Future of Cereal Grain Science,” chosen to highlight the association’s commitment to exploring the cutting-edge intersection of chemistry, quality and technology in cereal grain science, Robinson said. Conference sessions will spotlight critical advancements in the field, including the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) and consumer data in “New Technology: AI, Consumer Insights and Tools for Formulation,” as well as the latest methods for ensuring supply chain integrity in “Food Adulteration/Authenticity: How Do We Secure Our Supply Chains?” Other sessions include “Technology for Rapid Methods” and “New Developments in Physical Testing Methods.” The conference will kick off with a session on foodomics — the comprehensive study of food science and nutrition to improve human health and well-being — and close with a panel discussion summarizing key conference takeaways.

Robinson noted that one of the main challenges facing the industry has been adapting to rapidly evolving technology and demands around food safety and quality, which the new conference aims to address by exploring analytical methods and models that ensure supply chain predictability and safety.

“Attendees will gain innovative testing techniques and a deeper understanding of how methods provide a solution to real-world challenges in cereal grain science,” she said. “This conference will not only enhance the technical knowledge of participants but also facilitate meaningful connections with peers and industry leaders during valuable networking opportunities.”

Approximately 225 attendees are expected at the conference as well as nearly 15 sponsors showcasing the latest advancements in cereals and grains. During session breaks, attendees will be able to connect with sponsor companies at high-top tables.

The conference is also bringing back its Student Best Paper Competition, which Robinson said will encourage the next generation of cereal and grain scientists to contribute their research and ideas.

For more information and to register, visit cerealsgrains.org/2024