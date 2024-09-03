SUSSEX, NEW BRUNSWICK — Mrs. Dunster’s bakery will sell and distribute bread products to New Brunswick hospitals for the next two years as part of a $1 million contract with the provincial government. Regional authorities awarded the contract as part of the New Brunswick First Procurement Strategy and Action Plan, which aims to “support local businesses and reduce barriers to obtaining government contracts,” the government said.

“We are thrilled to be awarded a contract to supply bread products to hospitals in New Brunswick,” said Blair Hyslop, co-owner and co-chief executive officer of Mrs. Dunster’s. “One of our primary responsibilities as a local bakery is to supply local stores, restaurants and institutions in our province with the baked goods they need when they need it. This contract will have a meaningful impact on the growth of our bakery, and we are all very proud.”

Mrs. Dunster’s delivers a wide variety of freshly baked foods, including bread, rolls and sweets twice a week to 200 restaurants across Atlantic Canada and 600 grocery and convenience stores.