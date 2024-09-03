All interested parties agree that front-of-package (FOP) labels should present information that is easy for consumers to understand to help them make the best choices for their health and the health of their families.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) developed and tested a number of label prototypes and are expected to publish proposed rules for the labels this year. Interested parties will be able to comment on the final proposal.

The prototypes have also been tested with consumers by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to communicating science-based information about food safety, nutrition and sustainable food systems. The group published its results in May and found that no single FOP scheme is superior to any other in helping consumers identify the healthiest and least healthy choices.

“While some statistical significance was observed between and among the FOP label schemes tested, the collective results from this IFIC FOP consumer study indicate that the impact of FOP labeling schemes may vary depending on the type and amount of information provided as well as the product on which the label appears,” according to key findings of the report.

However, the FOP labels that include calories and dietary fiber may improve consumers’ ability to correctly identify which labels point to the healthiest choices. Also, use of interpretive language on the labels may improve consumers’ ability to correctly choose the least healthy FOP label when less information is provided.

“Results from this study show that the use of interpretive language (Low, Med and High) may facilitate more correct selection of the ‘least healthy’ FOP label when less nutrition information is provided, as this effect of interpretive language was not found when FOP labels provide the most information (added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium along with calories and dietary fiber),” the findings of the report stated.

Sarah Gallo, vice president of product policy for Consumer Brands Association (CBA), pointed out that the IFIC study also found that callouts of nutrients of interest have a greater effect on consumers choosing healthier options vs. using a general healthy symbol on the front of packages.

“Labeling that uses red, yellow and green coloring or a stop sign — symbols typically associated with ‘stop’ or ‘go’ — may actually harm individuals struggling with any sort of eating disorder, particularly those engaging in restrictive eating,” Gallo said. “Front-of-package labels should increase transparency and aid in nutritional literacy. Therefore, the consumer packaged goods industry feels highlighting nutrients to encourage and nutrients to limit is the most effective approach.”

The Food and Beverage Issue Alliance (FBIA), a coalition of more than 50 food and beverage trade associations, provided a letter of comments on the FDA procedural notice, “Quantitative Research on Front of Package Labeling on Packaged Foods,” dated March 27, 2023. The letter emphasized the importance of the FOP labels to facilitate consumer understanding, purchasing and consumption decisions, as well as the need for effective consumer testing.

“Facts Up Front and Clear on Calories FOP nutrition labeling programs are already widely adopted and used by the industry,” the letter points out. “Therefore, any newly proposed scheme should be tested against both of these existing schemes. … This will ensure that any newly proposed FOP nutrition label offers a benefit beyond what is already widely available to consumers and used by industry.”

The FDA is expected to release its proposal sometime this year. Interested parties can submit comments once that proposal is released, and those comments will be considered before the FDA issues a final rule.

This article is an excerpt from the August 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Nutrition Labeling, click here.