EVANSTON, ILL. – Every Body Eat, an allergen-free snack manufacturer, is expanding its product line with Every Body Eat Cookie Bites. The company, founded by Trish Thomas and Nichole Wilson in 2020, recently expanded its cracker line with grain-free crispbread crackers.

The bite-size cookies are free-from the top 14 allergens and corn. Flavors include chocolate chip, cranberry vanilla and ginger cinnamon.

Consumers may purchase the cookies on the company’s website on Aug. 27 and in Whole Foods nationwide in October.