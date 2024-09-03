MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV is acquiring Wickbold, a São Paulo, Brazil-based baking company that operates four baking plants in southern Brazil. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Grupo Bimbo said the transaction includes the Wickbold and Seven Boys brands, which are key brands in the Brazilian packaged bread, sweet baked goods, cookies, bisnaguinhas (soft bread rolls) and panettones markets. Wickbold acquired the Seven Boys brand in 2015.

“We will be excited to welcome the more than 2,500 associates of Wickbold to the Grupo Bimbo family,” said Rafael Pamias, chief executive officer of Grupo Bimbo. “This family-owned business complements our brand portfolio with brands that consumers love and better positions our company in the south region of Brazil.”

Grupo Bimbo entered Brazil in 2001 with the acquisitions of Pullman and Plus Vita, which make a range of products, including white bread, whole grain bread and pastries. Then, in 2008, Grupo Bimbo acquired the local bakery Nutrella. More recently, Grupo Bimbo in 2021 acquired the Brazil businesses of Aryzta AG, which included bread, buns, cakes, croissants, pies, muffins, cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, cheesecakes and quiches. Other brands offered by Grupo Bimbo in Brazil include Ana Maria, Crocantissimo and Rap10.

Additionally, Bimbo QSR, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo,

. The facility is Bimbo QSR’s largest and most modern baking plant in Brazil. The company also operates four other plants in the Brazilian states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais. Bimbo QSR specializes in baking products such as hamburger buns, artisan rolls, brioche buns, pretzel buns, potato bread buns and multigrain buns for the foodservice and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors.