GREENWICH, CONN. – Private equity firm Brynwood Partners has acquired Miracapo Pizza Co. LLC, Elk Grove Village, Ill., and its three Illinois manufacturing facilities from an affiliate of CC Industries, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Miracapo, a contract manufacturer of frozen pizzas for convenience stores and branded customers serving retail channels, owns manufacturing facilities in Gurnee, Elk Grove Village West and Elk Grove Village East, Ill.

The company’s Gurnee location is a sheeting facility with automated sheeting assets that offers mixing, sheeting, baking and topping services. The Elk Grove Village West location is a pressing facility to process customized and artisanal style pizzas and includes mixing, pressing, baking, topping and packaging services. The Elk Grove Village East location is a topping facility for externally sourced crusts in smaller batch production runs and offers topping and packaging services, according to the company.

“We look forward to the prospect of adding to our successful track record in the pizza space, with our prior portfolio company, Richelieu Foods and our current investment in the space, Great Kitchens Food Co., which primarily serves private label retail customers in the take-and-bake pizza space,” said Henk Hartong III, chairman and chief executive officer of Brynwood Partners. “We are impressed by what the company has achieved since its founding in 1984 and plan to build Miracapo’s commercial capability.”

Brynwood also owns such brands as Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Carolina Beverage Group, Hometown Food Co., Great Kitchens Food Co. and West Madison Foods.