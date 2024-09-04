ATLANTA —Fast-casual restaurant chain Moe’s Southwest Grill has partnered with Chicago-based Kellanova to add Cheez-It crackers as a limited-time option to its ingredients lineup, allowing customers to add Cheez-It Original Crackers to any Moe’s entree — tacos, quesadillas, nachos, stacks, bowls and burritos — at no additional cost while supplies last.

“We pride ourselves in feeding the rebel spirit in each of our guests by infusing creative offerings to our menu so they can satisfy their cravings,” said Joe Artime, vice president of marketing at Moe’s Southwest Grill. “Cheez-It crackers bring a craveable, cheesy crunch when added to our menu offerings. We can’t wait to see how fans customize their order with this fan-favorite snack.”

Cheez-It crackers will be available at participating Moe’s locations starting Sept. 3.