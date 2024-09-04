LENEXA, KAN. – Corbion has made two promotions designed to accelerate growth in its North American bakery division. Todd Oelschlager has been named vice president of bakery sales, North America, and Jeff Stephens has been named senior director of bakery sales, North America.

Oelschlager will oversee bakery sales and technical service teams. He has worked at Corbion for 10 years.

“Todd’s strategic vision and ability to cultivate and sustain client relationships have been instrumental in our success,” said Mark Hotze, vice president of Corbion North America. “I am confident his leadership will continue to drive our growth and strengthen our presence in the bakery industry.”

Stephens has over 25 years of industry experience, including three years at Corbion. He will focus on enhancing Corbion’s standing and future growth in bakery sales.

“Jeff’s expertise and leadership have played a big part in what we’ve been able to achieve,” Hotze said. “He knows how to build strong, engaged teams and lasting relationships, and that will be vital as we continue growing our footprint in the North American market.”