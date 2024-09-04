ROCHELLE PARK, NJ. – Millbio has expanded its ingredients line with several offerings. The company has added Spring X-Tra Life, X-Tra Guard Rowan Berry Extract, Fermenta X-Tra 5 and Spring X-Tra Gusto.

Spring X-Tra Life is a fermented/cultured wheat flour range.

X-Tra Guard Rowan Berry Extract may offer bakers natural substitutions for calcium propionate and potassium sorbate, according to the company.

Fermenta X-Tra 5, which is rowan berry extract and spring x-tra life combined, may increase the shelf life of bread by up to five days, according to the company.

Spring X-Tra Gusto is an Italian fermented cultured wheat flour and sourdough. The product may provide aromatic profiles and extended shelf life for baked foods.

“This product enhances the taste profile significantly by masking unwanted off-notes,” said Peter Luck, managing director of Millbio North America. “Which come with certain added ingredients — and the appeal of sourdough as a ‘better-for-you’ ingredient contributes to added value positioning.”