DUNSTABLE, UK — Signature Flatbreads, a baker of wraps, tortillas, naans, flatbreads, pittas, sandwich thins, chapattis, pancakes and crumpets, has unveiled plans to invest £150 million ($197.3 million) in its production plants in the United Kingdom and India. The expansion is expected to add 500 jobs over the next few years, the company said.

“In 1984, my late father founded our bakery with a mission to introduce a variety of breads from around the world to the UK market and beyond,” said William Eid, co-chief executive officer of Signature Flatbreads. “We are so pleased to offer such a fabulous variety of breads today; breads that are so versatile in the creation of quick and wonderful meals for our consumer. Our investments are intended to keep our offering relevant, as we continue to champion innovation and to support our customers in their own growth plans.”

Charles Eid, co-CEO of Signature Flatbreads, added, “Our small family bakery has grown into a market leader, baking over 2 billion breads each year, as we proudly celebrate our 40th year. We now export to more than 70 countries from our bakeries, but family values and teamwork remain at the heart of everything we do.”

Founded in 1984, Signature Flatbreads initially offered naan bread and tortillas for distribution into supermarkets in the United Kingdom. Over the past 40 years, the company’s product line has diversified into Italian-inspired focaccia, brioche-style wraps and Greek and Persian flatbreads under the Deli Kitchen brand.