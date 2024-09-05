THOMASVILLE, GA. — When considering sustainability in the design process of new baking plants, production lines or upgrades to existing equipment, the key areas of focus for Flowers Foods, Inc. are compressed air systems, lighting and heat recovery. In its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report, the Thomasville-based company said all three areas are integral to its energy initiatives.

Compressed air is vital to the bakery production process, and, according to Flowers, efforts are underway to upgrade the company’s compressed air systems to reduce energy use. Flowers said it completed air compressor upgrades at six baking plants in 2023. Upgrades included the installation of systems with variable frequency drives, redesigning piping and air nozzles, and repairing air leaks. Additionally, Flowers said approximately three-quarters of its baking facilities now have their own air leak detection tools to facilitate continued improvements in efficiency.

Flowers said it also has made strides in reducing its energy footprint through better lighting in its facilities. During 2023 the company said it continued to transition to LED lighting across its bakery and warehouse network.

“The new LED fixtures reduce energy use and offer the added benefits of improved lighting levels and reducing heat emission,” Flowers said.

The third area of focus for Flowers involves heat recovery. The company said it continues to look for ways to capture heat waves from its ovens. Once captured, the heat is reused to heat ingredient tanks, pipe jackets, proof boxes and the water used to wash baskets in the production process. Flowers said 20% of its bakery network is currently using heat recovery systems that conserve energy and reduce heating costs.

Looking at one example, Flowers said its baking plant in Lewiston, Maine, uses heat generated by ovens and oxidizers to heat water and warm the building during the winter, saving about 217 tonnes of CO 2 e annually.

Other recent energy initiatives at Flowers include the company’s first solar project, which was installed at Flowers Baking Co. of San Antonio in late 2023. Flowers said the company had photovoltaic solar arrays installed, a move intended to reduce dependency on fossil fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and ease the strain on the power grid during periods of high electricity demand. Flowers said the solar panels also help deflect heat from the roof, helping to cool the plant during hot days.

Elsewhere, Flowers Bakery of Texarkana partnered with a local electric utility company to identify and implement energy-saving practices that reduce energy usage and costs. Flowers said the plant’s goal was a 5% reduction in kilowatt hours, a goal that was more than doubled in 2023 when the facility reduced more than 632,000 kilowatt hours.