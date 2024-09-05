COLLEGEDALE, TENN. – McKee Foods Corp. has introduced a new bite-size baked snack under its Drake’s brand: Drake’s Mini Cake Bites. The new product comes in three flavors: pound cake, coffee cake and devils food with chocolate chips.

"These portable, portion-controlled treats meet the spacing needs of busy families,” said Chip Stenberg, associate brand manager of Drake’s. “With four mini cupcakes in each pouch, Drake’s Mini Cake Bites are perfect for on-the-go snacking.”

Like other Drake’s products, the new Mini Cake Bites are certified kosher. The bites are available now at select supermarkets and convenience stores across the Eastern United States.