BOSTON — While other consumer packaged goods companies like the Campbell Soup Co. and The Hain Celestial Group have offered fiscal 2025 organic sales projections in a range of zero to 2%, the J.M. Smucker Co. is projecting fiscal 2025 organic net sales growth of 2.5% to 3.5%. Underpinning some of the company management’s optimism are the benefits of innovation that will be flowing through the company’s balance sheet.

“Even in the face of a consumer environment where we are seeing a more cautious consumer, our portfolio has continued to perform and buoyed by the fact that we spent the last four-plus years really transforming it and reshaping it, making sure that we could take out those things, which were going to drag down our aggregate growth,” said Mark Smucker, president and chief executive officer, during a Sept. 3 presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Brands Smucker sees as key contributors to the organic sales growth include Cafe Bustelo, Jif, Uncrustables and Hostess Meltamors.

“In coffee, we brought the Cafe Bustelo brand, one of the fastest-growing brands in the at-home coffee category, into the refrigerated aisle with new multi-serve ready-to-drink offerings,” Smucker said. “This new product combines an espresso-style roast consumers love with the cold and refreshing taste of an iced coffee.

“This innovation is a retailer exclusive and is already a top five product at that customer in the refrigerated multi-serve liquid category.”

The new line was introduced in June and features three varieties — unsweetened, sweetened and vanilla.

In August, the company introduced its Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate flavored spread.

“Through data and insights, we found that over 70% of peanut butter buyers were not purchasing a chocolate-flavored spread today and saw an incremental opportunity to leverage the Jif brand into a new format,” Smucker said. “The launch has exceeded our expectations. The product is the No. 1 new item in the entire nut-based spreads category and is on pace to be the largest launch for the category in over five years.”

The addition of Uncrustables manufacturing capacity in Kentucky and more recently Alabama is opening new avenues of opportunity for the brand, and putting it on pace to grow sales by $100 million in fiscal 2025, Smucker said.

“… We are planning to launch a new peanut butter and raspberry flavored Uncrustables sandwich and a peanut butter only Uncrustables sandwich (in fiscal 2025),” Smucker said. “Both will be available in stores in the coming months.”

New distribution opportunities for the Uncrustables brand include through Smucker’s Away From Home business unit in schools and universities.

“… We’ve got a lot of opportunity even in multiple school districts, among other places where Uncrustables can live and thrive,” Smucker said.

The Hostess Meltamors line was launched in March and are mini-cakes that feature a chocolate or caramel center that the company claims “flows like ‘lava’ when warmed for only five seconds in the microwave.”

“Meltamors transforms when warmed and offer a restaurant-inspired lava cake in a convenient and snackable product design,” Smucker said.

Smucker said innovation launched in fiscal 2024 is anticipated to contribute to over a point of growth to net sales in fiscal 2025. He called the recent spate of product introductions one of the company’s most successful years of innovation in recent history.

“We continue to evolve our business to meet the needs of the consumer while building strong leading brands they love, with approximately 95% of our US retail channel sales coming from categories where we have the No. 1 or No. 2 branded position,” he said. “We create brands that are more than products.”