MINNEAPOLIS — Ceres Global Ag Corp. will continue and expand their regenerative agriculture partnership with Miller Milling in 2025 to deliver local, scalable solutions to wheat growers in North Dakota, the companies announced Sept. 5.

By implementing advanced nutrient practices, Ceres said its regenerative agriculture program improves agronomic and environmental outcomes, enabling the adoption of sustainable practices that enhance nutrient use efficiency, which benefits the entire supply chain, from growers to millers.

“Our collaboration with Miller Milling started in 2023 to support their regenerative agriculture program,” said Carlos Paz, chief executive officer of Ceres. “Since its inception, we have experienced significant growth and are looking forward to further expansion of this collaboration in 2025, providing Miller’s extensive network of flour mills with North Dakota wheat grown using regenerative ag practices.

“Our program de-risks the adoption of new practices for growers and fosters connections between farmers and flour millers. Through the continued success of this program, we look forward to working with Miller in this expanded partnership, furthering our vision of enabling our customers to do great things, and creating a more integrated, resilient, and efficient supply chain.”

Ceres said it implements its regenerative agriculture program with a hands-on approach, being in the fields either directly or indirectly through joint ventures and third-party partners. By leveraging Ceres’ comprehensive regenerative agriculture solutions and partnerships with farmers and end-users, the company aims to be at the forefront of driving the adoption of sustainable growing practices.

Miller Milling, one of the largest wheat millers in the United States, said the partnership with Ceres has shown positive results.

“As part of our partnership with Ceres, we’ve expanded our enrolled acres in the program from 4,500 acres across five growers to 16,800 acres across 15 growers,” said Marty Moran, senior director of EHS & Sustainability at Miller. “Our commitment to sustainability has always been a core focus at Miller, and we’re pleased to continue collaborating with Ceres to help growers improve nitrogen efficiency and reduce GHG emissions.”

A global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandising and supply chain company, Minneapolis-based Ceres operates 11 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 29 million bus. Ceres also owns membership interests in three agricultural joint ventures that have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 16 million bus.