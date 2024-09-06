CHICAGO — The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) has named Christopher Daubert, PhD, vice chancellor and dean of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR), as its 85th president, effective Sept. 1, 2024. He succeeds Sean Leighton, global vice president of food safety, quality and regulatory at Cargill, who completed his one-year term at IFT on Aug. 31.

Daubert is an IFT fellow and was previously chair of the organization’s Food Engineering division. He was also a “member-at-large” of North Carolina’s Dogwood section at the IFT, the organization said. Prior to joining the University of Missouri, Daubert spent more than two decades at North Carolina State University where he held several positions, including head of the Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Sciences department and director of the Food Rheology Laboratory.

“IFT brings together all of my professional interests — educating excellent students; creating healthy, safe and sustainable food products; and advocating for the importance and impact of the field of food science,” Daubert said. “I am humbled and grateful to take over as president of such an outstanding organization, and I look forward to leading with energy, integrity, and excitement for IFT’s future.”

The IFT also named Peggy Poole, PhD, vice president of Bigelow Tea, as president-elect. She will begin her one-year term as IFT president on Sept. 1, 2025.