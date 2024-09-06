LONDON — Valeo Foods Group has agreed to acquire I.D.C. Holding, which produces wafers, biscuits, confectionery and chocolate in Europe. The company fits with Valeo Foods Group’s sweet snacking platform and would form the cornerstone of Valeo’s operations in the Eastern European market, according to Valeo.

I.D.C. snack brands, including Horalky, Mila and Lina, are found across Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary. I.D.C., which is based in Slovakia and employs 1,500, had net sales of nearly €200 million in 2023.

“This is a transformative acquisition for Valeo Foods Group,” said Ronald Kers, chief executive officer of Valeo Foods Group. “The inclusion of I.D.C. Holding within Valeo Foods Group will enhance our industry position, drive further growth in our portfolio and international footprint and allow us to meet growing consumer demand in this segment. We are delighted that the team at I.D.C. Holding share our confidence and ambition to be the major sweet treats player in Europe.”

Valeo Foods Group’s existing businesses includes the CandyPlus operation in the Czech Republic, the Balconi business in Italy and the Schluckwerder business in Germany. The Valeo portfolio includes over 80 brands found in I06 countries. Global investment firm Bain Capital owns Valeo Foods Group.

I.D.C. Holding dates back to 1992 when I.D.C. s.r.o. was established in Prague. The company the same year privatized Pecivárne Sered’. In 1993 it privatized the state-owned Figaro Trnava, thus becoming the owner of two factories.

“After 32 years of developing I.D.C. Holding from a local, traditional confectionery business into a major regional player in the category, operating from best-in-class manufacturing facilities, it is the right time for a new chapter in the development of this company,” said Pavol Jakubec, owner of I.D.C. Holding. “I am very excited to transition the business to Valeo Foods Group, who have a great track record of acquiring and successfully growing businesses in this space and are the best partner to work with our employees and business partners to support I.D.C. Holding in further growth and expansion.”

The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed later this year.