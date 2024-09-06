HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. has named Michael Del Pozzo as president, United States Confection, effective Sept. 16. He succeeds Charles Raup, who is retiring after 15 years at Hershey to pursue other executive opportunities, according to the company.

Del Pozzo will oversee the company’s brands, including Hershey’s, Reese’s and Jolly Rancher. He will join Hershey’s executive committee and work closely with two other business unit leaders, including Kristen Riggs, president of Salty Snacks, and Rohit Grover, president of International, according to the company.

Del Pozzo joins Hershey from PepsiCo, Inc., where he most recently was president and general manager of Gatorade. Earlier, Del Pozzo was chief customer officer for PepsiCo’s Frito Lay North America unit.

Del Pozzo was with PepsiCo for 23 years before transitioning to Hershey. He joined the company in December 2001 as an account executive and worked his way to several manager and leadership roles. He oversaw such brands as Propel, Muscle Milk and Evolve.

“Mike’s deep consumer insights, his customer relationships, and his track record of delivering results and driving strategic change position him as the ideal leader to guide our US Confection business through its next chapter,” said Michele Buck, chairman and chief executive officer of The Hershey Co. “He will be instrumental in building on our strengths and advancing our Leading Snacking Powerhouse vision. I want to thank Chuck for his many valuable contributions during his long tenure at Hershey. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Raup has been president of US Confection since December 2019. Previously, he was general manager of US Confection and Grocery. Raup joined Hershey in September 2009 as vice president, general manager of US Sweets and Refreshment. He held several leadership roles during his tenure with Hershey.

Prior to Hershey, Raup was senior director of marketing at Kraft Foods.