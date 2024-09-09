BOONTON, NJ. — Extending an acquisition spree, snack maker Our Home has purchased the ParmCrisps cheese crisp business from Hain Celestial Group.

Financial terms of the agreement, announced Sept. 3, weren’t disclosed. For Boonton, NJ-based Our Home, the deal marks the latest in a string of portfolio additions that most recently included last week’s acquisition of the Pop Secret popcorn brand from Campbell Soup Co.

Meanwhile, for Hain Celestial, the ParmCrisps sale continues a business transformation that includes a sharper focus on core growth brands and a streamlined operating footprint.

With the acquisition, Our Home picks up the ParmCrisps production facility in York, Pa. The company bills the high-protein, low-carb ParmCrisps cheese crisps and snack mixes as “guilt-free alternatives” to traditional bite-size snacks and as a strong fit with its product lineup.

Our Home’s current roster of brands includes Food Should Taste Good (tortilla chips and crackers), Popchips (popped potato snacks), Real Food From The Ground Up (veggie crackers, potato chips, pretzels, stalks and tortilla chips), You Need This (plant-based churro puffs, fries, tortilla chips and crackers), RW Garcia (gluten-free organic crackers and corn chips), Good Health (better-for-you pretzels, veggie chips, popcorn, puffs, fries and other snacks), Sonoma Creamery (cheese crisps and pizza crisps) and Pop Secret (popcorn).

Our Home noted that the addition of ParmCrisps builds on its acquisition of Sonoma Creamery in May, bolstering its manufacturing, innovation and distribution capabilities in the cheese crisps category and expanding its national snacking footprint. ParmCrisps has “rapidly gained a market-leading position and strong brand loyalty” since its launch in 2017, Our Home said.

“We are very excited to have the ParmCrisps manufacturing family join our team,” said Aaron Greenwald, founder and chief executive officer of Our Home. “The combination of our Sonoma Creamery and ParmCrisps talent will drive tremendous IP (intellectual property) and knowledge sharing, benefiting both brands, our retail partners and, most importantly, our consumers.”

Besides Pop Secret and Sonoma Creamery, Our Home’s acquisitions this year include two manufacturing plants from Utz Brands Inc. for $18.5 million in April and the RW Garcia and Good Health brands and three manufacturing plants from Utz Brands for $182.5 million in January.

Hain Celestial had acquired ParmCrisps and the Thinsters crispy cookie brand — made by That’s How We Roll, owned by private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group — for $259 million in December 2021. This past April, Hain Celestial sold Thinsters to J&J Snack Foods Corp.

Hoboken, NJ-based Hain Celestial said proceeds from the sale of ParmCrisps will be used to pay down company debt. The company said the transaction will help improve operational efficiency and margins by honing its product portfolio and supply chain.

Those initiatives are paired with efforts to spur growth in key brands across the snack, baby and children’s food, beverage, meal preparation and personal care categories under the “Hain Reimagined” business transformation plan, first announced in late 2023. Along with the divestiture of Thinsters, the strategy has led to the sale of the Queen Helene personal care brand and subcategory exits across the Hain Celestial product portfolio.

“By divesting ParmCrisps, we can continue to prioritize driving market reach and category scale of our core better-for-you brands,” said Wendy Davidson, president and CEO of Hain Celestial Group. “This transaction further simplifies our better-for-you portfolio and streamlines our supply chain for operational efficiency and margin expansion.”