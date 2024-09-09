ROLLE, SWITZERLAND — ADM is expanding a successful trial program for wheat deliveries with a new logistics initiative that uses Voltloader electric tractor units in the United Kingdom for direct delivery of flour from ADM’s processing facility in Corby, Northamptonshire, to Jacksons Bakery in Corby.

“We are thrilled to launch this new initiative with Voltloader for our flour deliveries to Jacksons Bakery in Corby,” said Ashley Fuller, commercial director, ADM Milling UK. “ADM possesses distinctive capabilities to reduce the carbon footprint throughout the entire food and agriculture value chain, spanning from farm to customer.”

ADM, based in Chicago, with European headquarters in Rolle, Switzerland, initially introduced the use of Voltloader trucks in April. The program’s goal is to help decrease the carbon footprint linked to transporting wheat from ADM’s farmer customers to its milling locations, aligning with ADM's goal to reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2035.

With success established in the first phase, ADM and Voltloader are now using the tractor electric units, which produce zero emissions during operation, from mill to customer, helping to further reduce its carbon footprint. ADM, which announced the new initiative Sept. 3, has already successfully delivered two trailer loads, each carrying 23 tonnes of flour, to Jacksons Bakery.

“Whether through initiatives such as our UK regenerative agriculture program, or our work to improve the efficiency and environmental footprint of our own processing facilities, or innovative initiatives like this one with Voltloader, we are advancing our work to enhance operational efficiency and reliability while helping customers meet their sustainability needs,” Fuller said.

Voltloader is an electric bulk haulage and heavy goods vehicle (HGV) charging provider based in Cambridgeshire, England. It uses Volvo FM Electric 4x2 tractor units, each equipped with 540kWh battery capacity.

Dave Rose, founder and chief executive officer at Voltloader, said his company’s partnership with ADM marks a significant step toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly logistics industry.

“We are excited to be working with industry leaders like ADM and Jacksons Bakery to demonstrate our service can span multiple legs of the supply chain, creating even further efficiencies,” Rose said. “This partnership is a testament to the effectiveness and reliability of our technology in real-world applications.”

Jacksons Bakery, part of the William Jackson Food Group, is looking forward to the ADM-Voltloader program’s positive impact on its products and carbon footprint, said Richard Clarke, procurement and sustainability director.

“The introduction of Voltloader vehicles is an exciting development for us,” Clarke said. “Not only does it align with our sustainability goals, but it also ensures that we receive the highest quality flour more efficiently.”