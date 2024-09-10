OMAHA, NEB. — Jordan Barry has been promoted to the newly created role of general manager of the Renewables & Oilseeds division at Scoular. In his new role, Barry will lead the company’s oilseed crush and sunflower, flax and bird food businesses while continuing to oversee a portion of the international feed business.

Barry joined Scoular in July 2023 as product group manager. Prior to Scoular he was with ADM for more than 15 years, where he held commercial leadership and trading oversight roles for fertilizer, grain and oilseed trading, corn processing, and oilseed and softseed processing.

“Jordan’s extensive experience in trading, asset management and oilseed processing will enhance the value-added services we can offer customers,’’ said Sandra Hulm, senior vice president of Renewables & Oilseeds at Scoular. “We are excited that Jordan is taking on this important new leadership role in our company.”

Scoular said Barry will be a voting member of the National Oilseed Processors Association and will represent Scoular on the US Grains Council and the US Canola Association.