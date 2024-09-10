RIDGELAND, MISS. — Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is forming a joint venture with Crepini LLC, a processor of egg wraps, protein pancakes and crepes, to create a new egg products and prepared foods company called Crepini Foods LLC.

As part of the agreement, Cal-Maine Foods will invest $6.75 million to purchase additional equipment and other assets and fund working capital in exchange for a 51% stake in the joint venture. Crepini LLC will contribute its existing assets and business in exchange for a 49% interest in the new venture.

“This new venture will complement our other egg product offerings from our growing Meadowcreek (Foods LLC) operation, which offers hard-cooked eggs for institutional, foodservice and retail needs,” said Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods. “As consumer demand for affordable protein options, including egg products, continues to grow, Cal-Maine Foods is well positioned to meet this demand.”

Crepini Foods will be based in Hopewell Junction, NY.

Founded in 2007, Crepini has grown its business in the United States and Mexico, and its products are now sold in 3,500 retail stores.

“This partnership will allow us to make our products available to more national and international customers and continue to provide innovations in the egg specialty products category,” said Paula Rimer Shkolnik, CEO of Crepini LLC.