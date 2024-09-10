PATERSON, NJ. — David Meggs, a food industry executive with 25 years of experience, has joined J&K Ingredients as its new chief executive officer. In his new role he will be responsible for leading the company in its efforts to offer innovation in natural, clean label and organic ingredients.

Meggs most recently was with Blommer Chocolate Co., where he was chief operating officer. Earlier in his career he held positions at Cargill and Corbion, dating back to 2004.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to the J&K team, and excited to work closely with him as we expand and strengthen J&K’s freshness portfolio and mission,” said Tom Petti, board member of J&K Ingredients and senior director of SK Capital. “David is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of success in the food industry. His deep industry knowledge, operational expertise and strategic vision make him the ideal candidate to take J&K Ingredients to new heights. We are confident that under his leadership, the company will continue to innovate and grow, further solidifying its position in the market."

SK Capital

in late 2023. J&K supplies food and beverage ingredient solutions with a focus on natural, organic and clean label.