CHICAGO — Sixty-seven percent of US adults and 76% of US consumers younger than 18 play video games, according to the Entertainment Software Association, Washington, and many identify as “esport” athletes or gamers. While product developers have long recognized the nutritional needs of those who compete in physical sports differ from the average person, esport players also have unique nutritional needs.

For example, they need to stay focused and energized to enhance performance. Satiation assists with staying online for long periods of time, and proper hydration, along with such nutrients as lutein, zeaxanthin and omega-3 fatty acids, keeps eyes healthy.

“Gaming is massive and it’s only getting bigger,” according to Jutta Jakob, head of consumer insights at Newzoo, an Amsterdam-based market researcher. “It is one of the world’s most popular pastimes, and consumers are engaging with games in more ways than ever before.”

Some food and beverage companies are recognizing the size of the esports market and developing products for gamers’ unique nutritional needs.

Researchers in sports nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), Pittsburgh, Pa., recommend esports athletes focus on a lean and high-protein diet with lots of fruits and vegetables. They should avoid processed carbohydrates (simple carbohydrates such as candy and soda) and even heavy carbohydrates such as pasta and potatoes.

Esports athletes also should incorporate omega 3s, such as fatty fish, nuts and seeds, into their diet for the perceived brain health benefits, according to UPMC. It’s also important to maintain good electrolyte levels, which impact coordination and muscle contractions. Potassium and magnesium, often found in nuts, fruits and vegetables, play a role in reflexes, coordination and muscle function.

While caffeine may be considered a go-to source for mental alertness, too much caffeine can have opposite effects of jitters, overstimulation and delayed reaction time. When an esports athlete is playing a game for hours, it is better to have stable and sustained energy throughout rather than a simple sugar- or caffeine-induced peak followed by a crash, according to UPMC.

“Dynamine, also known as methylliberine, is a purine alkaloid that is found naturally in botanicals like coffee beans and green tea,” said Jaime Underwood, co-owner, Edible Chemistry Consulting, Schaumburg, Ill. “It is a nootropic stimulant that acts like caffeine without the crash and provides longer-term sustained focus. Dynamine can help gamers maintain high levels of focus and concentration through long gaming sessions.”

L-theanine is an amino acid found in green tea and some mushrooms. It is associated with boosting mental clarity and alertness, and, at the same time, keeping you calm.

“L-theanine evens the effects of caffeine by reducing the overstimulation of neurons,” Underwood said. “In addition to helping control the jitters and anxiety that can come with too much caffeine consumption, L-theanine also helps with relaxation, concentration and feelings of anxiety during high-stress situations.”

She also recommends esports athletes include ashwagandha in their diet.

“Ashwagandha contains compounds called withanolides,” Underwood said. “These compounds are steroidal lactones that have neuroprotective properties against oxidative stress, inflammation and support cognitive function. Withanolides work by reducing cortisol in the body. Reducing cortisol can reduce stress, improve mental focus and clarity and improve mental endurance. These properties can be beneficial for gamers during long sessions.”

Protein, specifically dairy proteins, is gaining traction in the esports food and beverage space. A study on esports athletes published in the May 2023 issue of Frontiers in Nutrition showed that sufficient protein intake is associated with improved cognitive performance in gaming.

New York-based G Fuel jumped on it. As the company’s name suggests, it is focused on providing fuel for gamers. Its most recent product – G FUEL Energy + Protein Formula – is a zero-sugar mix that combines 140 mgs of caffeine with 15 grams of whey protein. The powder formula mixes with the consumer’s preferred milk choice.

“The combination of caffeine from coffee and premium whey protein is a potent way to initiate thermogenesis, effectively turning up your metabolic engine to burn more calories,” said Bryan Crowley, chief executive officer. “Plus, protein has been shown to promote satiety, have minimal effect on blood sugar and improve cognitive functions such as attention and memory.”

Arla Foods Ingredients, Denmark, has launched a high-protein concept for gamers who want to improve their nutrition. Progamer is a ready-to-drink solution formulated to meet the needs of esports enthusiasts seeking benefits for their health as well as gaming performance. The concept features energy-boosting ingredients along with a specialty whey protein isolate that is clear, provides a refreshing taste and is high in essential and branched-chain amino acids.

“There’s a stereotype of gamers binging on unhealthy snacks and guzzling down energy drinks, but a new, nutrition-focused generation is emerging,” said Cido Silveira, marketing and business development manager at Arla Food Ingredients-South America. “They want to maintain their energy and concentration levels over marathon sessions, but they also want the many benefits that high-protein products offer.”

A 310-ml can of the Progamer beverage prototype features 15 grams of protein, along with taurine, magnesium, zinc, caffeine and vitamins A, B3, B6 and B12 to support concentration and vision.

In the US, the Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, which is funded by the nation’s milk processors and focused on educating consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk, is working to get milk marketers to integrate milk into the gaming space as the “performance drink of gamers,” especially with younger consumers. Milk consumption may be challenged as youth gain more freedom to choose their own beverages. By reaching them where they are, producers and processors hope milk can stay top of mind and remind gamers of the unique benefits of milk in a way that resonates with their interests and daily activities.

“Milk is the ultimate gaming beverage, providing the nutritional foundation for optimal gaming performance with 13 essential nutrients, including high-quality protein, calcium, zinc, selenium and vitamins B12 and D,” according to MilkPEP. “These nutrients are important for brain health and can help support focus, plus protein and B vitamins help provide sustained energy during long gaming sessions. Milk’s electrolytes also help gamers stay hydrated, even better than water.”